Police seek Rolex thief in Novato

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a Rolex watch worth over $50,000.

Pictured: Potential suspect in Rolex theft in Novato, courtesy Novato Police Department

The Novato Police Department said a woman met the man at Gold Rush Jewelers on Diable Ave to sell him a watch.

The man inspected the watch and tried it on, then fled from the business without paying, according to the woman.

Police believe the suspect fled in a new black Acura SUV. A photo of the suspect was obtained from surveillance footage at Gold Rush Jewelers.

Anyone with information can contact the police at 415-897-4361 or crimetips@novato.org.