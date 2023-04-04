PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Photo of the suspect vehicle (Photo courtesy of Petaluma Police Department)

The crash happened at 10:44 a.m. on the 600 block of Petaluma Boulevard, police said. The vehicle is described as a compact, four-door sedan with silver paint. The car was driven by a woman and she had a man in the passenger seat, police said.

The vehicle in question may have damage to the front, passenger side. Police are seeking any information about the vehicle or the identity of the occupants, and community members can contact Officer Sholin at 707-776-3721.