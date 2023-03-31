ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is requesting the public’s help with its investigation of a road-rage shooting. APD is seeking surveillance video of the event, which happened March 14.

The shooting took place before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Highway 4. One person was shot and injured.

The victim, who was taken to a hospital and survived, is believed to have been struck by a stray bullet. Police said the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident in which the occupant of one vehicle shot at another vehicle and mistakenly struck the victim.

Antioch police are looking for video from anyone who drove on Lone Tree Way or was visiting the Slatten Ranch Shopping Center between 7:40 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. Anyone who meets this description is asked to check dashboard cameras.

“It is important to note, we are not only looking for video depicting the crime – but any video during that time frame,” APD said.

Police asked delivery company employees who might’ve been in the area to get in contact with them. Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Detective Cox at (925) 481-8147 or email jcox@antiochca.gov.