SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Two assailants forced a victim at gunpoint to open the doors of a cannabis grow operation on Saturday, located in San Francisco’s Mission District, making off with an undisclosed amount of marijuana.

According to police, the robbery happened around 10 p.m. in the first block of Shotwell Avenue.

The armed male suspects allegedly took the victim to the location and ordered the victim, a 30-year-old man, to open the doors, police said.

Once inside, the suspect were able to take items from the location, including marijuana. After the robbery, the suspects fled.

The victim was apparently uninjured, and no arrests have been made, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.