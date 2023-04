(KRON) — San Francisco police said they found narcotics inside an unattended backpack while patrolling the 1200 block of Market Street in the Tenderloin District. The backpack was hanging on a fence, police said.

(San Francisco PD)

Inside, police said they found 249.5 grams of fentanyl, 33.9 grams meth and 27.8 grams of heroin, among other narcotics and property.