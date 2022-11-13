SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm after he was pulled over Sunday afternoon for a moving violation, according to a Facebook post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The driver was stopped on the 700 block of Third Street around 4:07 p.m. after police spotted an equipment violation on the suspect vehicle.

Once the car was pulled over, officers said they smelled an odor of “freshly burnt” marijuana. Police then discovered that one passenger was on probation with search terms, meaning authorities could search without a warrant.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Eric Ramirez-Santos of Santa Rosa. Police said he was booked into county jail for two felonies of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The 700 block of Third Street is located near downtown Santa Rosa.