FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Cannabis Control and Antioch police seized over 10,000 unlicensed indoor cannabis plants with an estimated value of $7.3 million, according to a press release.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Antioch Code Enforcement assisted. All told, approximately 10,451 plants were found, as well as $23,355 in cash and six firearms.

Some 17 warrants were served “throughout the city of Antioch” from Aug. 31 through Sept. 7, according to the press release.

KRON ON is streaming live

The state’s department of cannabis control regulates the growing, manufacture, transportation, sale, and labeling of marijuana products in the state.

“The Antioch Police Department is dedicated to keeping the community safe and is devoted to capitalizing on any opportunity to work collaboratively with other agencies,” the press release states.