Police: Several suspects tied to violent street gang arrested in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — East Bay police have arrested several suspects allegedly tied to a violent street gang.

Investigators say the gang’s violent crime spree involved rival targets, while other victims were chosen at random.

Surveillance video shows a violent shooting allegedly involving two rival gangs that happened back on Feb. 17, 2020. It is one of multiple crimes that led to the arrests of the suspects.

“The attempted murders were committed in the area of Richmond,” Richmond Police Chief Bisa French said.

“Two glock handguns and an AR-15 rifle were seized,” Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said.

“The work of combating violent gangs is an inherently dangerous business,” FBI Agent Scott Shelby said.

The seven adults and two juveniles have been arrested as part of police operation “no fly zone”. A collaborative Bay Area joint law enforcement investigation by the safe streets task force.

“Some of these robberies were random and ultimately they just picked somebody who walked to their car,” Pomeroy said. “There is some that occurred out in Walnut Creek, Concord, Pinole. they terrorized half of Contra Costa County.”

Richmond Police Chief Bisa French says the violent crime spree dates back to November 2019.

“Attempted murders, plural, carjackings, home invasions, robberies and street robberies, as well as gun charges,” French said.

The violent crimes being committed during the COVID-19 pandemic is something not lost of FBI assistant agent in charge Scott Shelby.

“The fact that these investigators put themselves at-risk during a global pandemic, risked themselves, risked their families to keep our community safe, that’s the exact kind of dedication you can expect from the members of the safe streets task force,” Shelby said.

Police say they are seeking the arrest of at least one more suspect as the investigation continues.

