Police: Sex offender arrested in San Rafael for accosting multiple women

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – Police in San Rafael arrested a registered ‘high risk’ sex offender after being accused of chasing multiple women on Saturday morning.

Authorities encountered the suspect a few times before being caught.

The suspect has been identified as a homeless resident of San Rafael, 39-year-old Willie Jones.

Police were first notified around 6:45 a.m. of a man acting suspiciously in an apartment complex on Laurel Place.

The person who called dispatch said he looked as if he was casing the place and was concerned that he was going to burglarize the complex.

Officials arrived about 10 minutes later but received another call of a man matching the suspect description at Boyd Park.

The victim who called in told police she was walking her dog in the park when Jones approached her.

Police say he followed her out of the park and when the victim started to run, he chased after.

After running several blocks, the victim says she was able to outrun Jones.

Officers were able to locate the suspect but he fled the area.

Authorities continued to search for Jones when another woman victim reportedly had been followed by the same suspect.

Dispatchers got another call about 20 minutes later from a victim who had run into her workplace and locked the door behind her after being chased by the same suspect.

Jones was pounding on the door before officers arrived.

Police say Jones refused to comply with officers and ran away again.

A perimeter was set around Jones in a parking lot on Fourth Street under US-101.

Jones climbed a ladder onto a roof of a neighboring business and refused to climb down.

After about two hours of negotiations, Jones finally came down and surrendered.

Police then took Jones into custody and learned that he had just been released from jail on Aug. 9.

Officials say Jones was booked into Marin County Jail for multiple charges including stalking, resisting and fleeing a police officer, false identification, trespassing, violation of probation and being out of compliances with sex offender registration terms.

If you have any information about the crime, you’re asked to contact police at (415) 485-3000.