SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The deaths of two men in San Francisco were ruled a murder-suicide and investigators believe the incident stemmed from a longtime dispute between neighbors, police said Friday.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshots wounds inside two neighboring homes on Farallones Street at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Investigators said they determined that a 65-year-old man shot himself after he shot his 45-year-old neighbor.

“The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation. Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident that stemmed from an ongoing dispute between neighbors. The suspect killed the victim and then took his own life,” SFPD wrote.

Police did not release the two men’s names.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at 1-415-575-4444.