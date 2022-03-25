MERCED (KRON) – Merced police are advising the public to be on the lookout for a rape suspect.

Richard Mancera Jr., 22, is wanted on suspicion of rape, the department stated via Facebook.

“He is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, 5’9” tall and approximately 185 lbs.,” a flyer sent to KRON4 states. “If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Jasso at 209-385-8889 or jassoc@cityofmerced.org.

Curiously, the department also sent the link to what appears to be Mancera’s Facebook page.