Police shifts 48 officers to East Oakland

(BCN) – Oakland Police on Saturday announced that 48 officers have been reallocated to East Oakland in response to community members who say they “don’t feel safe in their own homes.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Capt. Casey Johnson said the officers will be patrolling the area from 82nd Avenue to the borders of San Leandro and the Oakland International Airport.

“Community members are advising that they just do not see enough police officers out on the streets,” Johnson said. “With the addition of 48 officers, the Oakland Police Department and myself plan to work with community members to bring equity to East Oakland.”