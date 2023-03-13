BREANTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Brentwood police said they shot a man who was involved in a hostage situation Sunday night. According to officers, they were told by a witness that an armed man was holding a woman against her will.

Officers responded to the Brentwood Gardens Apartment complex on the160 block of Sycamore Avenue around 9 p.m. when they said the man started shooting at them.

An officer returned fire and struck the 30-year-old suspect from Long Beach. Brentwood police said the woman was also hurt in the shooting. Both the suspect and victim were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the victim and the suspected gunman are expected to survive.

When released from the hospital, officials said the suspect will be booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on several felonies including attempted murder on a peace officer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Contra Costa County District attorney will investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this shooting, who has not already been interviewed by law enforcement is asked to contact Detective Agostinho at 925-809-7870.