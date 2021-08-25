Police shooting at Fremont mobile home park under investigation

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway after a police shooting at a Fremont mobile home park on Wednesday evening.

Around 5:19 p.m., officers arrived at the Southlake Mobile Home Park at 43832 Fremont Boulevard following reports of a shooting.

Authorities say the shooting involved an attempted murder suspect.

The victim has been transported to a local trauma center. This an active incident and investigation.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. It remains unclear at this time what their condition is.

Police ask residents to avoid the area of Auto Mall Parkway from Fremont Boulevard to Grimmer.