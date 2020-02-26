Police: Shooting that injured mom, baby in Fremont does not appear to be random

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A woman who was holding her baby inside her home in Fremont was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, both the woman and baby will be okay, but the shooters remain at large.

It happened at the woman’s home on Mission Boulevard.

Witnesses say the shooters went inside the home and fired multiple shots before running away.

Responding officers found the woman grazed by a bullet and the baby was dropped.

The shooting has the neighborhood on edge.

Both the woman and her baby are recovering at the hospital.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

