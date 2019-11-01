Police: Son stabs mother to death in her Vacaville home

VACAVILLE (KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide in Vacaville after a woman was reportedly stabbed to death by her son, according to authorities.

Around 7 a.m., the Vacaville Police Department received a 911 call when dispatchers heard a woman screaming in the background.

When officers arrived to the home in the 900 block of Rio Grande Drive, they found a 59-year-old woman dead.

Investigators determined the victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

A weapon consistent with the stabbing was recovered at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as the victim’s son — 21-year-old Shane Riley.

He was booked into Solano County Jail for homicide.

No photo has been released.

Police say the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

No additional details are available at this time, check back for updates.