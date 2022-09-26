SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man was found stabbed by San Francisco police outside of the federal building at 7th and Mission Streets early Monday.

The man was found at 5:05 a.m. Officers called medics to the scene, and they transported the man to the hospital, where he is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

The federal building houses the district office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) along with offices of the federal departments of labor, health and human services, and transportation, and the USDA and social security administration.

