Police: Stalker harassed, followed women at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stalking women by the UC Berkeley campus.

There were at least two incidents by the school, Berkeley police stated. On January 29 at 2 a.m., three female students were walking home when they realized a car was following them in the area of Ridge Road/Euclid Avenue.

The gray Honda Civic drove past the women several times and made U-turns so as to continue driving around the block to follow them. The women ran home, and from inside saw the same car parked outside for 1-2 hours before departing.

Two nights later, the women saw the same car circling the area, and alerted police. When they arrived, officers found the car parked near the women’s residence and contacted the driver, who told police “about how the university area was full of women who want him,” a police news release states.

Police did not arrest the driver at that time, but reported the incident to detectives, who connected the incidents to others in Berkeley and nearby jurisdictions.

One was on September 20, when a woman in Oakland reported being followed by a gray Honda Civic, whose driver made “several obscene comments” before departing, according to the news release.

The following day, another woman in Oakland reported being followed for two-and-a-half miles before she was confronted by a man demanding sex, who grabbed her breasts.

And from January 21 to February 1, several other women at UC Berkeley reported a man making them feel uncomfortable by getting too close to them, flirting, and asking about their specific whereabouts.

Earlier on Wednesday, the investigators obtained a search warrant. On Friday, the suspect was charged with three counts of stalking, along with several criminal enhancements, by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office.

The Oakland Police Department and UC Berkeley Police Department assisted the Berkeley Police Department in the investigation.