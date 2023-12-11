PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — The Pleasant Hill Police Department maintains that standard procedures were followed after a three-day standoff involving an armed former Pittsburg police officer was resolved Saturday. Law enforcement officials say they were concerned for the suspect’s mental health with Pleasant Hill’s police chief saying they believed he was attempting to commit suicide by cop.

“Our hopes were Friday morning he would eventually come out of his mental health crisis and fall asleep,” said Pleasant Hill Police Department Chief Scott Vermillion. “That did not happen Friday morning.”

The standoff took place over a three-day span in the Sherman Acres neighborhood of Pleasant Hill. It involved former Pittsburg PD officer Chunliam Saechao, who police say, was experiencing a mental health issue.

Saechao posted to social media throughout the standoff, posting that he was dealing with mental health issues and PTSD from his time in the military.

“It was apparent from almost the beginning that it was apparent that we needed to de-escalate,” said Chief Vermillion. “One was to disengage or his perceived disengagement.”

There has been some concern as to how this standoff was delt with. The police first arrived at the home on Thursday after the suspect’s wife told them he shot at her with a shotgun from the side door. A shelter-in-place for the surrounding neighborhood was issued.

On Friday morning, police lifted the shelter-in-place, only to later reinstate it on Friday night.

“Although our tactical unit did leave, we still used a combination of personal to monitor and assess any public threat,” Vermillion said.

Legal analyst Michael Cardoza says the big issue is going to be looking into that former officer. Saechao retired from the Pittsburg Police Department in 2022.

We have reached out to Pittsburg PD for comment. We have not heard back at this time.