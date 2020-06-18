2 possible suspects barricaded with several hostages inside San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A police standoff is underway in San Jose Thursday morning as two possible suspects are barricaded inside a home with several hostages, according to officials.

Officers responded to the area of Senter Road and San Gregorio Way just at around 12:38 a.m. after a caller reported several suspects broke into their home and assaulted family members.

At the scene, officers took one man into custody outside the home.

Four victims were able to escape.

Authorities said there are possibly two additional suspects with several hostages inside.

At this time part of Senter Road is closed as the scene remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

