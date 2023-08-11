(KRON) — A San Francisco Bay Area dentist was arrested after a victim found a video camera hidden inside a bathroom at the dentist’s Sunnyvale clinic, police said Friday.

Zaid Yousif Sharma was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography and peeping.

The Sunnyvale Police Department said the victim found the hidden camera on July 26 in a bathroom at Sharma’s clinic, located at 877 West Fremont Avenue. The victim took the camera and brought it to the Sunnyvale police station.

“Several victims were captured using the restroom located inside the dental office,” SPD wrote.

Police officers served search warrants at Sharma’s house in Santa Clara and the dental clinic in Sunnyvale. At the dentist’s home, “investigators located digital media that showed additional victims were captured by the hidden video camera in the bathroom, including two juveniles,” SPD wrote.

Sharma’s biography on his professional website states, “He has worked in mobile dentistry clinics … as well as finding time to volunteer in multiple dental events, such as Give Kids a Smile.” The California Dental Board was notified of the incident.

Sharma was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sunnyvale Police Detective M. Hutchison at 408-730-7110.