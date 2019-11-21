Police: Suspect arrested after hitting man in head with skateboard in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — A man suffered major injuries Tuesday afternoon after being hit in the head with a skateboard during an argument with another man on a trail in Half Moon Bay.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department says the victim was on a walking trail near Friendly Acres Ranch when he was hit in the head with a skateboard by the suspect, Derek Thomas Bullene, during an argument.

The altercation occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Stanford Hospital with major injuries.

Deputies later tracked down the suspect at his home on the 400 block of Beach Avenue in Half Moon Bay.

They say he fled the trail with the skateboard after the assault, but left his bike behind.

Bullene, 43, was arrested on a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Those with information on the assault or the suspect are asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.