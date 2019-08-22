Police: Suspect arrested for fatally striking man in head in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested for fatally striking a man in the head in the South of Market neighborhood on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police responded to the area of 5th and Stevenson Streets after receiving reports of an assault around 6:49 p.m.

48-year-old Tung Tran was lying unconscious on the ground when officers arrived.

Tran was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to be treated but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Surveillance video showed Tran being struck on the head before falling to the ground.

As officers began to investigate, the suspects’ photo was shared on social media.

Multiple officers from the San Francisco Police Department recognized the suspect and identified him as 45-year-old Antwan Monroe from San Francisco.

Police issued a crime alert bulletin and a search was initiated for the suspect.

Officers from the Tenderloin Station located Monroe in the 1000 block of Mission Street on Tuesday and arrested him for the homicide.

Monroe was booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

A booking photo of Monroe has not yet been released.

Police continue the investigation and ask that you call 1-415-575-444 if you have any information.