Police: Suspect hit, injured man with tree branch in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — A “disturbance” escalated into violence Sunday morning when a man in Half Moon Bay allegedly hit a man with a large tree branch, causing injuries to the victim’s head and arm.

Police say 30-year-old Cristian Jonathan Becerraperez was charged with a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge after hitting the victim with a three-foot tree branch.

The assault occurred Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 500 block of Kelly Avenue in Half Moon Bay.

The victim defended himself, police say, but suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the assault was related to an “ongoing disturbance” that escalated into violence.

After the alleged assault, police took the suspect into custody and found the tree branch.