Police suspect narcotics in Petaluma juvenile overdose

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Petaluma police are reporting of the city’s latest overdose death that involved a male juvenile.

The incident occurred at the victim’s home on Tuesday at the 300 block of Wilson Street at 7:08 a.m.

A family member and friend of the deceased juvenile were present and provided information about the juvenile’s last whereabouts.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday and an initial cause of death appeared to have been overdose related. There was narcotics paraphernalia found near the deceased when police arrived.

The name of the victim has not been released as police are still investigating.

Petaluma police and fire departments have recorded at least 41 overdose related calls and 19 overdose related deaths since January 1, 2021.

Officials say the number is probably higher as some incidents involve medical staff and aren’t reported.