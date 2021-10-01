Police: Suspect runs over employee after using service in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested after Palo Alto police say he ran over an employee and stole their cell phone after a business dispute.

Police report that 31-year-old Juan Carlos Valdivia got into an argument with an employee on September 24 at around 11:33 a.m. and refused to pay for a massage due to the suspects credit card receipt not reflecting the tip amount he had added.

Valdivia reportedly took both his own and the merchant’s receipt copies and left the establishment as the victim called their supervisor and tried to take them back as Valdivia got into his car.

Police say the suspect tried to take the victim’s phone from her as he began to drive away. The victim tried to hold onto her phone, but fell as she did so, and one of the rear wheels of the suspect’s vehicle ran over her as the suspect left.

The victim sustained major injuries but is in stable condition.

The victim’s cell phone could not be found, and police believe the suspect successfully took it from her during the struggle and is still missing after apprehending Valdivia.

Detectives found Valdivia on September 27 at around 1:30 p.m. near the 2400 block of Gellert Boulevard in South San Francisco and took him into custody.

Valdivia is booked on felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony robbery and felony hit-and-run causing injury.