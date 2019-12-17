Police: Suspect steals bait package 8 minutes after officers put it on Milpitas doorstep

MILPITAS (KRON) – A woman caught in a bait package operation in Milpitas has been arrested, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

Around 1:48 p.m. on Dec. 11, police put a bait package on a doorstep in the 1500 block of McCandless Drive.

About eight minutes later, 37-year-old Flor Estela Hernandez from San Jose drove up.

Authorities say they saw her park her 4-door white 1999 Mazda Protégé, take the package and drive away.

Police pulled Hernandez over on the 100 block of Newbury Street.

She was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for grand theft and being an unlicensed driver.

Police say her car was impounded.

Milpitas police say they will continue to conduct operations like this to protect residents.

To avoid becoming a package theft victim, police suggest you have packages be delivered to workplaces or to a home of a friend or relative who will be home at the time of the delivery.

If you notice someone suspicious, you are encouraged to call Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400.