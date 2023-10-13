(KRON) — A suspected Benicia bank robber was found and arrested when she showed up to the San Joaquin County courthouse Friday for an unrelated case.

The woman is accused of threatening to kill everyone inside a US Bank on Southampton Road in Benicia on July 24, according to police.

“A woman reportedly came into the bank and demanded an undisclosed amount of money or she would kill everyone in the bank. The suspect then fled the bank before officers arrived,” BPD wrote.

(Photo via Benicia Police Department)

Detectives identified the woman through an “extensive investigation” and secured a warrant for her arrest. The Benicia Police Department did not release the woman’s name. She was transported and booked into a Solano County jail.