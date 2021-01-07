Woman violently attacked, puppy stolen at gunpoint in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN/KRON) – Police are seeking suspects who allegedly violently attacked a woman and then robbed her at gunpoint of her French bulldog as she walked the dog earlier this week in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood.

Around 5:50 p.m. Monday, officers initially responded to the 1700 block of Hyde Street, where they located the injured victim.

The 30-year-old woman said she was walking her gray French bulldog when three men approached her. One of the men then punched her multiple times in the face before brandishing a firearm and snatching the dog from her, according to police.

All three men then hopped into an awaiting sedan being driven by a fourth suspect and then fled, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for her injuries, which were not life-threatening. Detailed descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle were not immediately available.

Here are recent photos of Chloe, the 5 m.o. French bulldog puppy, along w/ reward info. Also @SFPD statement + further reporting direction for anyone who may have more info to share w/ SFPD. Thanks to @ABCLiz for getting this info out far + wide. I believe justice will be served. pic.twitter.com/cf4SIPXtA2 — Aaron Peskin (@AaronPeskin) January 7, 2021

The victim has taken to social media to ask for help in finding her dog, named Chloe, describing her as being about 5 months old and weighing 13 pounds.

The victim wrote: “If you see any dog that looks like her and you’re suspicious, please let us know. Will pay a $2000 reward no questions asked.”

“And he said, give me your dog. And then he punched me, and then he punched me again in the face and I don’t know, he took Chloe and ran away with Chloe. And then I just started screaming, I didn’t know what else to do, I screamed as loud as I could, everyone came to the street and called the ambulance, there was this wonderful woman across the street who is an EMT, who was taking care of me, my face was gushing blood. I haven’t been back to my apartment since this happened, it’s really emotional for me to be standing right here where it happened,” the victim said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.