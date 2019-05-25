Police: Suspects in SF dismembered body case tried to flee to China

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- Police provided new information Friday afternoon regarding the dismembered body found inside a San Francisco home earlier this week and the 73-year-old man who was reported missing.

The dismembered body found Monday inside the home on the 100 block of Del Monte Street is believed to be that of missing 73-year-old Benedict Ching, police said Friday.

Police have arrested two suspects, who they say tried to leave the U.S. and fly to China after the alleged murder.

The suspects, 44-year-old Douglas Lomas and 35-year-old Stephanie Ching, were arrested after police and the Department of Homeland Security identified them and detained them after the pair landed in Beijing, China.

Police say the suspects were then flown to Leesburg, Va. and booked in a detention center.

Investigators are in the process of extraditing the suspects back to San Francisco.

Police have not provided details on the circumstances surrounding the murder, but they believe foul play was involved in the victim's death.

Both suspects have been charged with homicide.

Neighbors told KRON4 on Wednesday, the 73-year-old man was friendly -- but said there had been some fighting and unusual activity at the home recently.

