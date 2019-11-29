Police: Suspects steal, fire multiple shots on Black Friday at Fremont Hub

FREMONT (KRON) – Fremont police officers arrested five suspects after shots were fired in Fremont.

The suspects led officers on a short pursuit after reportedly committing a robbery.

Thanksgiving night, around 11:38 p.m., police received multiple calls of shots fired at the Target Store at the Fremont Hub.

Patrol officers immediately responded.

It was later learned that several suspects got into an altercation with security guards after being confronted about stealing items, including video games.

One of the suspects fired multiple shots into the air before all fleeing into a getaway car, according to officials.

A witness described the direction that the suspect vehicle was heading towards.

A patrol officer located the car near Mowry Avenue and Glenview Drive.

The driver failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit last about three minutes and ended near Central Avenue and Cedar Boulevard in Newark.

One suspect began to flee on foot before officers quickly detained the suspect.

Officers took the five suspects into custody.

A loaded firearm and the stolen items from the store were recovered in the car.

No injuries were reported.

Officers collected several shell casings from the parking lot area.

They say it remains a very active investigation.

Some of the suspects are still being interviewed.

Police say at least on suspect is a juvenile, 17, and the others are adults in their late teens, 18 to 19 years old.

No additional information is available at this time, check back for updates.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Fremont Police.