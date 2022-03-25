UNON CITY (BCN) – Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a homeless encampment fire that killed one person Wednesday evening along the banks of a creek that separates Fremont and Union City.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fremont police officers assisted Alameda County Fire Department firefighters for a suspicious fire at Isherwood Way and Quarry Lakes Drive. Firefighters put out the fire, but then discovered a deceased person. It was determined that the burned homeless encampment was a short distance across the Union City border, at which time Union City police officers arrived at the location about 45 minutes later to take over the investigation.

The victim has yet to be identified, and the Alameda County Coroner’s Office is assisting to positively identify the person and to determine the cause of death.

Union City police detectives have since determined that several people may have been in the area before and after the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Union City Police Department at (510) 675-5259 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (510) 675-5207. Anonymous tips may also be sent via email to tips@unioncity.org.

