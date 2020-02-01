Police: Teacher at San Jose Christian school arrested for molesting 2 children, possession of porn

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose teacher was arrested on Friday for reportedly molesting two children and possession of child porn, according to authorities.

In early January, the San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a person was in possession of child pornography.

Detectives later identified the suspect as 29-year-old Lukas Allen Healy of San Jose.

It was later learned that Healy is currently a teacher at Los Gatos Christian School in San Jose.

Detectives reportedly found child pornography on Healy’s electronic devices and discovered he molested two children on Jan. 4 at a department store in San Jose.

Healy was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for possession of child pornography and two counts of lewd and lascivious act on a child under 14-years-old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Chris McTiernan at (408) 273-2959.