Three arrested after teen girl drugged, sexually assaulted, taken to San Jose motel, police say

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police officers arrested three men this week on allegations related to the kidnapping, drugging and rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Police say the suspects took the girl to a motel in San Jose Tuesday after kidnapping and sexually assaulting her.

The victim was able to notify friends of her kidnapping via Snapchat, but told her friends she didn’t know where she was, according to police.

Her friends were able to determine her location through Snapchat and contacted police.

When officers arrived to the E-Z Motel in San Jose on Tuesday, they found one of the suspects as he exited the motel room.

They then discovered the victim inside the room.

Police arrested Albert Thomas Vasquez, 55, on several charges, including kidnapping to commit rape, false imprisonment, digital penetration with a child, lewd act with a child and rape by intoxication.

Police say Vasquez met the victim in Capitola on Tuesday and called on the two other suspects, Antonio Quirino Salvador, 34, and Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga, 31, to help with the alleged crime.

They drugged her and when she became incapacitated, they put the girl in their car and went to the motel.

The other two suspects were arrested Wednesday on kidnapping and conspiracy charges.

Those with information on the suspects or the allegations should contact the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102