Police: Teen suspects snatch laptops from customers at Foster City coffee shops

FOSTER CITY (KRON) — Police are searching for a trio of teens in Foster City who allegedly stole laptops from Starbucks patrons and ran away.

The three suspects walked up to customers at two Starbucks locations on Sunday and Monday, grabbed their laptops and ran out the door, according to police.

Police described the suspects as African American and in their late teens.

They were seen getting into a black car after the alleged thefts.

The thefts occurred at Starbucks locations at 780 Alma Lane and 1000 Metro Center Boulevard in Foster City.

Police remind residents to be aware of their surroundings and if you’re going to use a laptop, don’t sit near the doors because it allows easy access to thieves.