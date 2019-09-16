Police: Teen turns himself in after assaulting Uber driver, stabbing boy in Mill Valley

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — The Mill Valley Police Department responded to a call Saturday evening from an Uber driver who said he had been assaulted by his passenger, according to officials.
The incident occurred near East Blithedale Avenue and Elm Avenue around 6 p.m.
Soon after, police received another report of a possible stabbing victim in the area of Park School.
Police responded to both scenes where they found the two victims.
The Uber driver sustained moderate facial injuries as a result of being punched by the suspect.
He was treated and released at the scene.
Officers found a 15-year-old boy at Park School who reported that he was stabbed and robbed of his cell phone.
The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.
The two descriptions of the suspect were similar.
Based on gathered information, officers developed a possible suspect and tried to contact him through family members.
On Sunday afternoon, the suspect turned himself into the Mill Valley Police Department.
He has been identified as 18-year-old John Santiago Rosales.
He was booked into Marin County Jail for battery with injury, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
