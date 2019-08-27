Police: Teens arrested after armed heist at Pinole Pizza Hut

PINOLE (KRON) — Several teenagers were arrested Monday night after allegedly robbing a Pinole restaurant, threatening an employee with a gun and punching and kicking the employee.

Police say two masked men entered a Pizza Hut on Tara Hills Drive in Pinole, jumped over the counter, pointed a gun at a female employee and demanded cash.

The suspects then punched and kicked the employee as they stole money from the cash register.

The incident happened around 9 p.m.

As the call came into the Pinole Police Department, officers spotted a black Honda Civic driving on Tara Hills Road.

Police say the car was driving at a high rate of speed without headlights.

The car then ran a stop sign.

As police got closer to the car, the suspects threw a handgun out of the car, according to police.

Police later connected the driver and passengers in the car to the Pizza Hut robbery.

The stolen cash was found in the car, police said.

The suspects, ranging from 17 to 19-years-old were booked in county jail and juvenile hall on charges of robbery, false imprisonment with violence and carrying a concealed weapon and loaded firearm.

The two adult suspects were identified by police as 19-year-old Marvin Osegueda-Saravia and 18-year-old Jorge Alvarado-Mata.