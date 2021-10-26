Police: Teens wanted for attempted carjacking and armed robbery in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for two teenagers wanted for an attempted carjacking and armed robbery on Saturday, Piedmont Police Department said in a press release.

It happened on Oct. 23 in the area of Magnolia and El Cerrito Avenue where the two pointed a handgun and told the victim to leave her car.

The victim ran away and left her belongings in the car, according to police.

The two male teenagers took the victim’s belongings and ran away.

One teen was described to be seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, black and white Jordan shoes, and a dark colored face covering.

The second was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans, navy blue shoes, and a dark colored face covering.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective George Tucker at 510-420-3013 or email at gtucker@piedmont.ca.gov.