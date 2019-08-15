Police: Thief breaks into locker at San Mateo YMCA, steals belongings

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Police in San Mateo are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe broke into a locker at the YMCA, stole a wallet and later charged thousands of dollars worth of purchases on the victim’s credit card.

The theft occurred July 29 at the gym on S. Grant Street in San Mateo.

The police department released photos Thursday of the man they believe committed the theft and made $4,000 worth of fraudulent electronic purchases.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8-inches tall man, weighing 220 pounds.

He has dark short hair, a beard and a medium complexion, police said.

Police encourage everyone to buy cut-resistant padlocks for gym lockers, choose lockers in highly-traveled areas and to take photos of items in your wallet in case it is stolen.

Those with information on the theft and the suspect are asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department at (650) 865-4283 or by email at porourke@cityofsanmateo.org.