Police: Thieves crash truck into Los Altos jewelry store, grab handfuls of jewels

LOS ALTOS (KRON) — Thieves crashed a truck into a jewelry store in Los Altos Sunday morning and then smashed cases and grabbed handfuls of jewels — all in a matter of seconds.

This isn’t the first time thieves have hit this particular store and it’s prompting outrage from the community.

It was easily the most brazen break-in anyone can remember occurring in Los Altos.

Surveillance video time-stamped about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning shows how thieves used a truck to smash their way into Marcel Jewelry Design on Main Street.

THe video shows at least two people wearing masks then used some kind of tool to smash display cases to get at the jewelry.

The owner does not want to be identified but says his store has been broken into twice before in recent months.

“I showed up in the morning, 11 minutes after it happened and I saw it and I said ‘wow, this time they rammed the truck,'” the owner said. “Last time, they broke the windows. The time before they tried to come through the roof.”

The owner would not disclose what was taken or it’s value.

Los Altos police said the truck was an unreported stolen vehicle.

The thieves were in and out of the store in a matter of seconds says Sergeant Eric Bardwell.

Customers and passers by expressed outrage that the Marcel’s owner, who has cancer, is being targeted by thieves.

“For this to happen to one of our vendors — it’s just heartbreaking and worrying,” said customer Rebecca Weisman.

Police said they are hunting “multiple suspects.”

The video also shows a fleeting glimpse of a possible getaway car suggesting their were others involved.

The store owner says he is off to Hawaii to convalesce and to consider whether it may be time for him to close the store and retire.