FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a robbery of an 85-year-old man’s $30,000 Rolex watch, police confirmed to KRON4 News.

The suspects were arrested in Sacramento — the car identified by a license plate reader in Foster City, which police said was the break in the case.

Police had been looking for two suspects.

The incident occurred Wednesday, when at 5:45 p.m. an elderly man reported that two suspects forcefully removed his Rolex watch from his wrist. The same suspects had just attempted to use a fake jewelry rouse on the victim in the Costco parking lot, but the victim refused and walked into Costco.

Police said the suspects followed the man home and confronted him upon arrival. He suffered minor injuries to his arms due to the forceful removal of his watch. The suspects fled in a newer model white Chevy Tahoe. No weapons were seen or used.

Bay City News contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.