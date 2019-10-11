Police: Three men arrested after robbing food truck in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An employee working at a South San Francisco food truck was robbed at gunpoint and injured on Wednesday, according to police.

The robbery occurred at 3:44 p.m. on the 400 block of Victory Avenue, police said.

The three suspects, later identified as Noah Bourque, 18, Martin Zermeno, 20, and Juan Granados-Munoz, 23 allegedly approached the employee at the truck and demanded money at gunpoint.

The suspects got away with an undetermined amount of money, police said.

The victim, a 35-year-old San Bruno man, was also pistol whipped and suffered minor injuries, according to police.

After the robbery, police said the three suspects fled the area.

They were later found by officers and arrested on armed robbery and criminal conspiracy charges.

The three men are now being held in the San Mateo County Jail.

All of the suspects are from Los Angeles County.