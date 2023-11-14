(KRON) — The City of Brentwood Police Department said Tuesday it will continue to deploy additional officers around Bristow Middle School this week due to ongoing threats. Brentwood PD says it has been fielding threats regarding ongoing threats to safety at the school.

The threats, police said, have “understandably left parents feeling hesitant about sending their children to school.” Police say they want to reassure parents that an ongoing investigation has not revealed any new threats.

“In an effort to bolster student safety and alleviate parental concerns, the police department will deploy additional officers at the school next week to continue to keep the school safe,” police said.

The police department and the school district are both actively “conducting comprehensive investigations” into the threats, police added. One student, allegedly responsible for threats last Thursday, has been arrested and booked into juvenile hall.

Others responsible for sending threatening texts are undergoing administrative actions by the district, likely leading to severe consequences, including expulsion. The police department is concurrently investigating the criminal aspects of incidents.