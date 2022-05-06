OAKLAND (KRON) – It’s an ongoing problem that Oakland police officers keep tackling.

Overnight, officers had several dozen cars towed after the drivers participated in illegal sideshow activity. No specifics were given about the incident but officers say that violent, disruptive, and illegal behavior will not be tolerated.

Also last night, there was a shooting at a sideshow in Santa Rosa that left a 22-year-old man in critical condition.

They say sideshows are reckless and unsafe. They normally lead to vandalism, property damage, physical assaults, gun fires and injuries.

About three weeks ago, officers arrested one person after they say the person punched the officer in the face during a sideshow.

In March one man died following a sideshow that involved 600 cars.

Police say each weekend officers are deterring illegal sideshows.

Even after it has ended they continue with their criminal investigation.

Officers will follow up on the people who were at the scene. They say they will go to their homes and tow the vehicles that take part in the illegal activity.

With the weekend approaching, officers will once again be shutting down any illegal sideshows they see.