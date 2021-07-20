Police vehicle hits, injures woman in Berkeley crosswalk

BERKELEY (BCN) – A woman was hit by a police vehicle in Berkeley last Wednesday and taken to a hospital, police and the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The collision occurred at Allston Way and Sacramento Street and involved a Berkeley police vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol, which responded at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday to investigate.

The CHP is investigating the collision because they are an uninvolved third party, Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White said.

CHP officials said a Berkeley patrol vehicle was facing west at a red light at Allston Way and the woman was hit when the officer turned left onto Sacramento Street when the light turned green. The victim was in the crosswalk, according to the CHP.

CHP officials said the officer told investigators that the patrol vehicle was traveling at about 10 mph when it hit the victim. She complained of pain and CHP officials said she was taken to a hospital as a precaution. White said she suffered an injury.

The Berkeley police officer driving the patrol vehicle was not under the influence, CHP officials said.

Berkeley police said their officer was not on an emergency call when the collision occurred.

“We regret that the collision happened,” White said, but they happen “from time to time.”