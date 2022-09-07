SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A high school volleyball referee was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of child sexual assault, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Darwin Tengco, 46 of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 16-year-old girl whose identity is withheld.

“On August 15, 2022 a student at Independence High School reported that a Boys Volleyball referee had sexually assaulted her after school in April of 2022,” the department stated. “Detectives responded to Independence High School and conducted a thorough investigation.”

After submitting the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office, the departments Internet Crimes Against Children/Child Exploitation Detail task force got an arrest warrant. Tengco subsequently surrendered to law enforcement and has been charged with sexual assault of a minor under 18. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Camarillo #4576 of the San José Police Department’s ICAC Unit via e-mail 4576@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 273-2959,” the department stated. “Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).”

People whose information may lead to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward.