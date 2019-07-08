Police warn of credit card skimmer at Sunnyvale gas station

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – Police in Sunnyvale found a credit card skimmer at a gas station.

It was found at the Sunnyvale Car Wash and 76 gas station on East El Camino Real.

The device was hidden inside a gas pump and was found during routine maintenance.

Workers didn’t find any other skimmers.

There’s no word on how long the device was there or how many people were affected.

If you believe you are a victim and that your information has been compromised, contact your bank and/or local law enforcement immediately.