(KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted in Mill Valley Sunday morning, the Mill Valley Police Department said on X. The animal was spotted in the area of Camino Alto and Overhill Road around 6 a.m.

Police searched the area but were not able to locate the mountain lion. Camino Alto and Overhill is near the Camino Alto Open Space Preserve and the Mill Valley Golf Course.

MVPD tweeted about the mountain lion at 7:53 a.m. As of 10 a.m., Mill Valley police have not provided an update on the location of the mountain lion.