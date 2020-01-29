Police warn of uptick in crimes during Lunar New Year

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland police will be stepping up patrols in its Chinatown neighborhood over the next three weeks.

Police say crime typically rises during the Lunar New Year.

Criminals have become aware of a Lunar New Year tradition where seniors give cash to younger children in the family, usually in red envelopes.

Because of that, more seniors are now being targeted and Oakland police say it’s not just a problem in Chinatown.

“If we’re talking about electronic crimes, it’s downtown as well as anywhere there’s a lot of cafes or coffee shops where victims are most likely unaware or doing something else,” police said.

There will be about 40 officers countywide in 6 different cities to step up patrols.

Police are reminding you to be aware of your surroundings and keep valuables hidden.

Latest Stories: