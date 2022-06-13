ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department warned parents on Monday of a viral TikTok challenge that is causing people to be shot with pellet guns. Police referred to the challenge as the “Orbeez/Splatter Ball Challenge.”

The challenge involves participants shooting random people with water pellets from airsoft guns. APD says that in some cases, the guns are altered to look real.

APD responded to an incident over the weekend where teens possibly participating in the challenge shot people with gel water pellets. The victims were not seriously injured, but APD said the incident “caused great concern.”

APD reported that in other cities, people have been injured from being shot the eyes. APD asked parents to speak with their kids about the challenge and other potentially harmful internet trends.